E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former mayor dedicates tree to brother 27 years after his death

PUBLISHED: 12:30 26 December 2019

Jane Riley planted an official tree to mark her year as Mayor of Ipswich in Brunswick Park recreation ground. Picture: JANE RILEY

Jane Riley planted an official tree to mark her year as Mayor of Ipswich in Brunswick Park recreation ground. Picture: JANE RILEY

Archant

Former Ipswich mayor Jane Riley has marked the end of her year in office by planting a tree in the park where she and her family erected a memorial to the brother killed in an accident nearly 30 years ago.

Scientist Andy Riley died in an accident in California in 1992 aged 34 when his experiment into cold fusion went wrong and exploded. Picture: JANE RILEYScientist Andy Riley died in an accident in California in 1992 aged 34 when his experiment into cold fusion went wrong and exploded. Picture: JANE RILEY

Jane Riley and her parents planted three trees in the recreation ground at Brunswick Park in memory of her brother, Andy Riley, who died in 1992 in a chemical explosion at a research centre in California, aged 34.

Now, nearly 30 years later, she has planted an official tree as part of a tradition to mark the end of a mayoral year.

Mayors normally place their tree in one of the town's main parks, but Ms Riley decided to plant her tree in the smaller recreation ground as it holds such a strong sentimental value to her.

Mr Riley, a former Northgate High School pupil and Oxford University graduate, was researching cold fusion, a potentially low-cost energy source, when his experiment exploded, killing him and injuring two of his colleagues.

Ipswich Deputy Mayor Jane Riley planted trees in Brunswick Road recreation ground in memory of her brother Andy in 1992 after he was killed in an explosion at his workplace in the USA. Picture: JANE RILEYIpswich Deputy Mayor Jane Riley planted trees in Brunswick Road recreation ground in memory of her brother Andy in 1992 after he was killed in an explosion at his workplace in the USA. Picture: JANE RILEY

His sister said: "We grew up in Whitby Road and Andy, my other brother Graham and myself attended Sidegate Lane Primary School and Northgate, so Brunswick Rec' was the place where we all played as children.

"After Andy died we decided as a family to plant the trees at the rec' in memory of him.

"I was pleased to see those three trees are still flourishing almost three decades later and it was a special and poignant moment to go back and plant 'my tree' which marks my Mayoral year."

Ms Riley, who was in office between 2018/19 and is now the deputy mayor, planted the tree on December 9, which would have been her brother's 61st birthday.

"I was quite nervous when I first went into the park as I hadn't been to the trees for years," she said.

"I remember the plaque had been broken shortly after we planted the trees so I was worried the trees might have been damaged or might not be there at all.

"When we first planted the trees by daughter was 18 months old, she's now 28. So much has changed at Brunswick rec' since then.

"I've been going back more often now. I want to plant a whole row of trees there for Andy. It's planting for the future."

Most Read

Biker in hospital with suspected broken leg after Ipswich crash

Felixstowe Road is closed in both directions due to a crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Most Read

Biker in hospital with suspected broken leg after Ipswich crash

Felixstowe Road is closed in both directions due to a crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Former mayor dedicates tree to brother 27 years after his death

Jane Riley planted an official tree to mark her year as Mayor of Ipswich in Brunswick Park recreation ground. Picture: JANE RILEY

Living with dementia over the Christmas period – Families and friends speak of ‘feeling helpless’

Kirsty Minton and her friend Becky Barletta, who was diagnosed with dementia at 31 Picture: KIRSTY MINTON

Matchday Live: More than 22,000 expected at Portman Road as Paul Lambert’s Ipswich face Gills on Boxing Day

Ipswich Town take on Gillingham at Portman Road this afternoon.

Fans urged to arrive early as 22,000 expected for Ipswich Town Boxing Day clash with Gillingham

Luke Chambers will be in Ipswich Town's FanZone ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Gillingham Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists