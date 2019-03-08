Tickets still available for Ipswich mayor’s ball at the end of this month

Ipsiwich mayor Jane Riley with her husband Adam Rae Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Tickets are still available for Ipswich Mayor Jane Riley’s charity ball at the Corn Exchange at the end of the month.

If you want to dine and dance away in the Grand Hall on Saturday March 30 you had better get your skates (or dancing shoes) on. On the menu is a three-course meal (with vegetarian options), a pre-dinner reception hosted by the Mayor, tombola and music by popular local band Josh & The Lockerbillies.

Black tie/evening wear is the order of the night and it’s all in a good cause as the event will be raising money for the Mayor’s charity, the Suffolk Law Centre.

The Mayor’s Ball is always a highlight of the Civic Year – and it is hoped that the event will raise a substantial amount for the charity.

If you want to attend, you can book now through the borough’s box office at www.ipswichregent.com or on 01473 433100. The costs is £65 per person or £60 each for those who book a table for 10 at the event.