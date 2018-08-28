Teenager cleared of role in McDonald’s stabbing incident faces sentence for having knife
An Ipswich man cleared by a jury of wounding a 16-year-old boy in a stabbing incident in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s will be sentenced next month for carrying a knife.
During his trial at Ipswich Crown Court Rishawn Mohammed claimed that while he was at the Ravenswood branch of McDonald’s on June 13, he had been attacked by the 16-year-old boy and his 17-year-old friend.
He claimed the 17-year-old youth had produced a knife – and fearing for his life, he had pulled out a kitchen knife taken from his grandmother’s kitchen.
Mohammed told the court he had made a jabbing motion towards the 16-year-old boy and hadn’t realised he had stabbed him.
He claimed he was acting in self-defence, and said he had carried a knife because he had been stabbed on two earlier occasions and feared he could be attacked again.
Mohammed, of Hurricane Place, Ipswich, denied wounding the 16-year-old with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and having a knife.
He was cleared of wounding and violent disorder but convicted of having a knife.
On Thursday the court heard Mohammed had a previous conviction for having a knife, and faced a minimum sentence of six months.
Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned sentence on him to the week commencing December 20 for a report from the youth offending service.
The 16-year-old victim of the stabbing, who is now 17 and can’t be identified because of his age, denied violent disorder but was found guilty.
A 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named because of his age, admitted violent disorder and having a knife.
Sentencing for him and the stabbing victim has been adjourned to a date to be fixed.
During the trial it was alleged the 16-year-old and his 17-year-old friend were in the car park at the Ravenswood McDonald’s when Mohammed pulled out a kitchen knife and “plunged” it into his groin.
Following the attack the teenager, who was bleeding from a cut to a major artery to his groin, underwent surgery and made a good recovery.
The court heard that had it not been for prompt medical intervention he would almost certainly have died.
