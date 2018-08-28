Ipswich McDonald’s stabbing: Victim and friend ‘threw punches’ at teen accused of attack, court hears

Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

The victim of a stabbing at an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s and a friend were seen throwing punches at the teenager accused of the stabbing shortly before the alleged attack, a court heard.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court Liam Cook, who was in his car in the drive-thru area of the Ravenswood McDonald’s, said he saw two men get out of a Vauxhall Corsa and approach another two men in the car park.

He heard shouting and saw the group pushing and shoving each other.

Mr Cook claimed he then saw the two men from the Corsa start throwing punches at the other two men, who he described as defending themselves.

The witness said told the court he then saw one of the men from the Corsa approach one of the other men from behind while his friend approached him from the front.

It was at this stage he saw the man in the middle of what he described as a “pincer movement” jab his clenched fist towards the stomach of one of the men from the Corsa, resulting in him screaming and holding his stomach.

“I could see blood on his hands,” said Mr Cook.

Before the court are the 16-year-old victim of the alleged stabbing, who is now 17, who has denied violent disorder and Rishawn Mohammed, 18, of Hurricane Place, Ipswich, who has denied wounding the 16-year-old with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and having a knife.

A 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named because of his age, has admitted violent disorder and having a knife.

The court has heard that the 16-year-old victim of the stabbing was with a 17-year-old friend in the car park at the Ravenswood McDonald’s when Mohammed allegedly pulled out a large red handled kitchen knife with a 12cm blade and “plunged” it into his groin. The injured teenager, who can’t be named because of his age, slumped to the ground in between two cars and his friend had produced a knife and chased after Mohammed but couldn’t catch him. Following the attack the injured teenager, who was bleeding heavily from a cut to a major artery to his groin, underwent emergency surgery and made a good recovery.

Mr Jackson said had it not been for prompt medical intervention he would “almost certainly” have died.

The trial continues.