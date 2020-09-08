Ipswich charity asks for help to revamp Christmas float

Ipswich Mencap is appealing for volunteers to help revamp its Christmas float after being hit hard financially by Covid-19. Picture: IPSWICH MENCAP Archant

An Ipswich charity supporting those with disabilities is calling for volunteers to help revamp its Christmas float after being left without cash by Covid-19.

Ipswich Mencap celebrated its 60th year as a charity in 2020 and is estimated to have lost around £60,000 from the impact of the pandemic.

Every December, volunteers head out to the town centre with the Christmas float, which has been serving the community for many years and raises roughly £9,000 each year.

Barbara Thorn, a volunteer, said the charity needs help to stop the historic float being scrapped.

She said: “Obviously due to age it is beginning to look very tired and so the plan for this year was to revamp it, however like everything else it has been cancelled so we are not sure we will even be able to take it out for people to enjoy which will be such a shame.

“It would be so sad to see it scrapped when it has given pleasure to many who have grown up with and supported it and now their children are seeing it. It has certainly been through the generations.

“I appreciate this is a very tall order in the current climate however there may just be someone looking for a job, someone who has lost a job or maybe some who has retired earlier than planned who knows, but any help would be good.”

If you’re interested in donating your time or cash to help save the float, get in touch by calling 01473 807 885 or emailing.