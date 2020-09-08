E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich charity asks for help to revamp Christmas float

PUBLISHED: 16:34 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 08 September 2020

Ipswich Mencap is appealing for volunteers to help revamp its Christmas float after being hit hard financially by Covid-19. Picture: IPSWICH MENCAP

Ipswich Mencap is appealing for volunteers to help revamp its Christmas float after being hit hard financially by Covid-19. Picture: IPSWICH MENCAP

Archant

An Ipswich charity supporting those with disabilities is calling for volunteers to help revamp its Christmas float after being left without cash by Covid-19.

Ipswich Mencap is appealing for volunteers to help revamp its Christmas float after being hit hard financially by Covid-19. Picture: IPSWICH MENCAPIpswich Mencap is appealing for volunteers to help revamp its Christmas float after being hit hard financially by Covid-19. Picture: IPSWICH MENCAP

Ipswich Mencap celebrated its 60th year as a charity in 2020 and is estimated to have lost around £60,000 from the impact of the pandemic.

Every December, volunteers head out to the town centre with the Christmas float, which has been serving the community for many years and raises roughly £9,000 each year.

You may also want to watch:

Barbara Thorn, a volunteer, said the charity needs help to stop the historic float being scrapped.

Ipswich Mencap is appealing for volunteers to help revamp its Christmas float after being hit hard financially by Covid-19. Picture: IPSWICH MENCAPIpswich Mencap is appealing for volunteers to help revamp its Christmas float after being hit hard financially by Covid-19. Picture: IPSWICH MENCAP

She said: “Obviously due to age it is beginning to look very tired and so the plan for this year was to revamp it, however like everything else it has been cancelled so we are not sure we will even be able to take it out for people to enjoy which will be such a shame.

“It would be so sad to see it scrapped when it has given pleasure to many who have grown up with and supported it and now their children are seeing it. It has certainly been through the generations.

“I appreciate this is a very tall order in the current climate however there may just be someone looking for a job, someone who has lost a job or maybe some who has retired earlier than planned who knows, but any help would be good.”

If you’re interested in donating your time or cash to help save the float, get in touch by calling 01473 807 885 or emailing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boy, 15, remains in critical condition after Kesgrave shooting

A police cordon remains in place around the scene of the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Delays on Orwell Bridge following suspected broken down vehicle

Police are at the scene of an incident on the Orwell Bridge along the A14 in Ipswich. Picture: HELEN KIM DAVEY

All of today’s developments in Kesgrave shooting

Uniformed officers were this morning standing outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place. The road is still closed with police tape. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Detectives get 12 extra hours to quiz teenager suspected of shooting boy, 15

Uniformed officers were this morning standing outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place. The road is still closed with police tape.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

1 in 4 new coronavirus cases in Suffolk among 15-25 year olds

Public Health Suffolk said it was important all ages followed social distancing and facemask guidance after it emerged more cases were being found in those aged 15-25. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND