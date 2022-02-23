'I am so proud of you' - Michelle Obama's message to drummer Nandi

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has praised Ipswich's Nandi Bushell for "making a difference" in her community - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/PA

Ipswich music superstar Nandi Bushell has been praised by former First Lady Michelle Obama for "making a difference" in her community.

Mrs Obama, who was the First Lady of the United States between 2009 and 2017, praised the 11-year-old drummer on social media.

In a post on Instagram she said: "In honour of Black History Month, I want to tell you about someone who is making a difference in their community. This is Nandi Bushell —an 11-year-old young musician with immense talent.

"Nandi first started playing the drums when she was only five years old. And over the past few years, she has quickly gone from amateur to a pro.

"She even performed with the Foo Fighters!

"For Nandi, music is not only an outlet for creative expression, but for creating change.

"Last year, she wrote a song about climate change in support of young activists looking to build a better future for us all.

"What inspires me most about Nandi is how driven she is to try new things and make new goals for herself—getting out of your comfort zone can be hard at any age, but it’s so worth it.

"So Nandi, whether you are playing bass guitar, piano, saxophone, or your drums, I hope you’ll always keep your head up.

"I am so proud of you, and I can’t wait to see where your talents take you."

The 11-year-old, who has also performed on stage with legendary band Foo Fighters, recently picked up the Tony Williams award from music website Drumeo.