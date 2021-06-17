Opening date confirmed for new indoor market in Ipswich's former Peacocks

Published: 2:27 PM June 17, 2021

Microshops is preparing to open in ipswich's Carr Street on June 25 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An indoor market with space for 25 independent retailers is set to open in the former Peacocks store in Ipswich town centre next week.

Microshops, located in the East Gate Centre in Carr Street, will welcome its first customers on Friday, June 25.

Commercial property and investment firm LCP is behind the project to convert the property, which was vacated by Peacocks amid the Covid lockdown, into a destination for independent traders to set up small stores.

Each retail pod, which is let on an all-inclusive and monthly contract, will also suitable for artists, craftspeople and designers.

Work on the former Peacocks store is nearing completion - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Seven of the 25 units are ready to open, including a florist, vintage audio equipment traders and clothing retailers.

A coffee shop and vendors selling barbecue food, African dishes, and waffles are also expected to open in the future.

LCP has also launched Microshops units in Margate, Aldershot, Thornaby-on-Tees, Govan Cross and St Helens.

A further two markets are due to open in Scotland later this summer.

Seven stores have already reserved a unit in the indoor market - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Natalie Sebastian, lead co-ordinator for Microshops, said: "We’ve been working on the Microshops idea for a few months and are excited to launch it at the East Gate Centre with our first tenants.

"These are quality spaces that enable would-be entrepreneurs or start-up retailers to test their business by moving into a shop unit without committing thousands of pounds to it.

"In such a busy centre with high footfall, it’s a great place for local, independent traders to try out their business."