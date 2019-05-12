Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Are you among the crowd in our Midnight Walk gallery?

12 May, 2019 - 06:54
Midnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Midnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

Midnight Walk fundraisers dug out their legwarmers and neons for one of the charity nights of the year at Trinity Park on Saturday.

Midnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGEMidnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

We were there to grab some photos of the event, which saw crowds of people take part in the event for St Elizabeth Hospice's.

Midnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGEMidnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

It was the 13th year of the Midnight Walk, in the 30th anniversary of the hospice, which raised more than £200,000 from the event in 2018.

Midnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGEMidnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The hospice costs more than £10million a year to run, has helped more than 30,000 people and their families, and relies heavily on fundraising events such as the Midnight Walk to provide services.

Midnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGEMidnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

This year's walk included the opportunity for walkers to place a memory of a loved one on a memory tree inside the hospice in Foxhall Road.

Suffolk Constabulary also took part in the fundraising event, including Supt Kerry Cutler (left). Midnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGESuffolk Constabulary also took part in the fundraising event, including Supt Kerry Cutler (left). Midnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Participants were also encouraged to wear their brightest 80s-themed clothes.

Midnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGEMidnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The walk started and ended in Trinity Park for both the six-mile and 10-mile walks.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Chantry Academy warn of potential planned fight

Principal of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH – Dramatic footage shows cars stuck in floods after downpour

A car is stuck in flood water at the bottom of Landseer Road in Ipswich Picture: CHARLIE AMY SCOTT

Missing Ipswich girl, nine, found safe and well

Annmarie has now been found safe and well in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Chantry Academy warn of potential planned fight

Principal of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH – Dramatic footage shows cars stuck in floods after downpour

A car is stuck in flood water at the bottom of Landseer Road in Ipswich Picture: CHARLIE AMY SCOTT

Missing Ipswich girl, nine, found safe and well

Annmarie has now been found safe and well in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Are you among the crowd in our Midnight Walk gallery?

Midnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Don’t fall victim to HMRC scammers claiming you owe tax

Bogus callers and rogue traders have been reported in Suffolk Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Group of 30 youngsters involved in Ipswich park fight

The entrance to Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich. A large group of around 30 youngsters were reportedly involved in a fight in the park on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Celebrating our ‘compassionate and caring’ nurses on International Nursing Day

The pre-registration education team with East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust sharing their thoughts and feedback on what it means to be a nurse. Picture: ESNEFT

Ipswich man found safe and well after going missing

Thomas Fisher, who is missing from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists