Are you among the crowd in our Midnight Walk gallery?
Rachel Edge
Midnight Walk fundraisers dug out their legwarmers and neons for one of the charity nights of the year at Trinity Park on Saturday.
We were there to grab some photos of the event, which saw crowds of people take part in the event for St Elizabeth Hospice's.
It was the 13th year of the Midnight Walk, in the 30th anniversary of the hospice, which raised more than £200,000 from the event in 2018.
The hospice costs more than £10million a year to run, has helped more than 30,000 people and their families, and relies heavily on fundraising events such as the Midnight Walk to provide services.
This year's walk included the opportunity for walkers to place a memory of a loved one on a memory tree inside the hospice in Foxhall Road.
Participants were also encouraged to wear their brightest 80s-themed clothes.
The walk started and ended in Trinity Park for both the six-mile and 10-mile walks.