Ipswich man set for long spell in prison for gun offences

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich collector of military memorabilia is facing a lengthy prison term after admitting a string of gun and drug offences.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, February 22 was Nik Easey, 32, of Bonny Crescent, Ipswich who pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited Webley revolver mark IV .38 with a barrel less than 30cm and possessing a Ruger .22LR calibre pistol, a CZ 455 .22 calibre rifle, and more than 80 cartridges without a firearm certificate.

Easey also admitted possessing 138g of cocaine worth £15,000 and 300g of cannabis worth more than £4,000 with intent to supply.

The offences were committed on May 10 last year.

Adjourning sentence until next Friday, March 1, Judge Rupert Overbury warned Easey he was facing a lengthy jail term.

After hearing that financial investigators had found Easey only had assets of £55, Judge Overbury asked for further enquires to be made after he learned that photographs of a Rolex watch and a suitcase containing £20 notes had been found on his mobile phone.

Catherine Bradshaw, for Easey, said he was a drug dealer and a collector of military memorabilia.