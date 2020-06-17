E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
It’s official - this Ipswich family is the funniest in the UK

PUBLISHED: 14:02 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 17 June 2020

The Miller family from Ipswich has been crowned the funniest family in the UK thanks to their Queen parody music video Picture: SIMON FINLAY/PINPEP

PinPep

An Ipswich family has been crowned the funniest in the UK after entering a competition organised by the popular Beano comic.

The family has also won a Nintendo Switch after winning the competition organised by the Beano Picture: SIMON FINLAY/PINPEPThe family has also won a Nintendo Switch after winning the competition organised by the Beano Picture: SIMON FINLAY/PINPEP

The Miller family was voted the nation’s most hilarious household by the public and comedian Romesh Ranganathan this week, thanks to their lockdown rendition of Queen’s classic Don’t Stop Me Now.

Freddie Mercury’s top 10 hit had been transformed by the family, whose children captured the life of lockdown for young people – complete with a newfound love of baking cakes, waking up late and playing PlayStation.

MORE: Ipswich families battle it out to be crowned UK’s funniest

Millions voted in the online competition, with the roles of Lola, 13, and Devon, 17, helping lead the family to victory – including against another Ipswich family in the “funniest family song and dance” category.

Lola Miller, 13, with the trophy after her family was crowned the funniest in the UK Picture: SIMON FINLAY/PINPEPLola Miller, 13, with the trophy after her family was crowned the funniest in the UK Picture: SIMON FINLAY/PINPEP

The family of four will now be immortalised in a comic strip inside the Beano by illustrator Nigel Parkinson, alongside mischievous favourites Dennis and Gnasher.

They have also won a year’s Beano subscription for family and friends, as well as a Nintendo Switch games console.

Mum Katrina said the family appearing in the comic is a dream come true for her children.

She added: “My family and I are ecstatic to be named as Britain’s funniest family.

“We couldn’t believe it when we heard, being immortalised in the Beano comic is a dream come true for the kids. We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who voted for us.”

MORE: Kesgrave woman to run 10 marathons for air ambulance heroes

The competition was launched in partnership with mental health charity YoungMinds, in a bid to tackle anxiety among young people as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

The family were up against local competition in the Broom’s, who performed a Tik Tok-inspired dance to Wiz Khalifa’s song Something New – complete with a dad in drag.

Mike Stirling, editorial director of Beano Studios, said: “It’s fitting that a Queen song saw the Millers crowned as Britain’s funniest family and immortalised as comic characters.

“We bet the whole country can’t wait to see to see what they get up to in Beanotown when they join Dennis and Minnie this autumn.”

Hundreds of families are said to have taken part, with other categories including the funniest prank and funniest joke.

Topic Tags:

