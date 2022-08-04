Police concerned for missing 20-year-old Ipswich woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 20-year-old woman from Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Officers are appealing for help to find a 20-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Ipswich.

Milly McColm was reported missing earlier this afternoon (August 4) and was last seen in the Bourne Park area.

Milly is described as vulnerable and officers are concerned for her welfare.

She has been described as white, approximately 5ft 2ins in height and was wearing a black and white three-quarter length dress, with black Sketchers shoes.

Her hair is described as dark brown and was worn as braided plaits which were tied in a ponytail at her neck.

If you see Milly, or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the duty sergeant at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101.