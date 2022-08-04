News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Police concerned for missing 20-year-old Ipswich woman

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:37 PM August 4, 2022
Updated: 2:44 PM August 4, 2022
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 20-year-old woman from Ipswich

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 20-year-old woman from Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Officers are appealing for help to find a 20-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Ipswich. 

Milly McColm was reported missing earlier this afternoon (August 4) and was last seen in the Bourne Park area. 

Milly is described as vulnerable and officers are concerned for her welfare. 

She has been described as white, approximately 5ft 2ins in height and was wearing a black and white three-quarter length dress, with black Sketchers shoes.

Her hair is described as dark brown and was worn as braided plaits which were tied in a ponytail at her neck.

If you see Milly, or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the duty sergeant at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101.

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Tower Ramparts bus station

Ipswich last buses set to be axed in September

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
The Kray twins' former Bildeston home has gone up for sale

Suffolk Live News

Kray twins' Suffolk mansion up for sale with £2.25m price tag

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The travellers were spotted on Ellenbrook Meadow

Suffolk Live News

Travellers pitch up on land in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The Railway Hotel in Ipswich is set to reopen

Pubs

Popular Ipswich live music pub to reopen after sale to new owner

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon