A missing 15-year-old boy from Ipswich has been found, almost a month after being reported missing, Suffolk police have confirmed.

Tarique Glymin was last seen at approximately 5.20pm on Friday 29 October, but he has since been found.

A spokesman for Suffolk police thanked members of the public for their help with their appeal.