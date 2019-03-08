Can you help police find missing Steven Turner from Ipswich?

Steven Turner, 27, has gone missing from his home in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 27-year-old man from Ipswich.

Steven Turner has not been seen since Wednesday, July 10.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall with collar length dark brown hair and a medium build.

Detectives think he may be wearing grey tracksuit trousers and a brown suede jacket.

Police and Steven's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen him, or has any information about where he might be should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 103 of July 20.