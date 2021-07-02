News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Missing man found unconscious at hotel days before death, inquest hears

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:30 PM July 2, 2021   
Police are appealing for help to find Ipswich man Sylwester Kilichowski Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Sylwester Kilichowski went missing days before he died - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

A missing man was found unconscious days before he died, an inquest has heard. 

Sylwester Kilichowski, 50, originally from Poland, died in November 2020 several days after he went missing in Ipswich. 

The alarm was raised after neighbours noticed that they had not seen Mr Kilichowski in a few days. 

Police traced his phone to a hotel in Ipswich, where it was found he had been staying. 

Staff at the hotel told police that Mr Kilichowski had said he was an author and had not wanted to be disturbed during the days that he would be staying there. 

Officers forced entry into Mr Kilichowski's room at the hotel after failing to rouse him.

They found him unconscious having taken a mixture of medication. 

They began CPR  and he was taken to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment. After being stabilised, he was later taken to West Suffolk Hospital because of bed shortages. 

Despite the efforts of staff at both hospitals, Mr Kilichowski suffered a cardiac arrest and a hypoxic ischemic brain injury. 

He died at West Suffolk Hospital on November 11. 

He was survived by his adult son and his mother in Poland. 

The inquest heard that Mr Kilichowski had a history of schizophrenia, having been diagnosed with the illness in Poland around 25 years ago. 

He had been in and out of hospitals receiving treatment in both Poland and the UK, having moved in 2006.

He had also been meeting with a psychiatrist regularly in the time leading up to his death. 

He had previously had suicidal thoughts and was struggling with issues in his personal life. 

Coroner Jacqueline Devonish ruled that Mr Kilichowski's death was a suicide. 

She said it was difficult to know what had triggered his suicidal feelings due to a lack of evidence from the days leading up to Mr Kilichowski going missing. 

Ms Devonish concluded that Mr Kilichowski had died from a hypoxic ischemic brain injury caused by a mix drug overdose and an out of hospital cardiac arrest. 

She gave schizophrenia as an underlying cause of his death. 

