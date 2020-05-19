Ipswich mum, Debora Stefan, 17, and nine-month-old daughter reported missing

Debora Stefan and her daughter Simona Stefan have been reported missing from Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

A 17-year-old girl from Ipswich and her nine-month-old daughter have been reported missing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Debora Stefan and daughter Simona Stefan were last seen in Elliot Street around 12pm Monday, May 18, when they left to visit the town centre.

Miss Stefan is described as white and of a slim build, with brown eyes and shoulder length dark brown hair. Officers believe she may have been wearing a yellow dress.

Her daughter Simona is described as white, with short dark hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was wearing.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers are extremely concerned for their welfare and has appealed for anyone who has seen them or has any information on their whereabouts to contact them on 101.