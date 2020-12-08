Police concerned for missing Ipswich man not seen in over a month
PUBLISHED: 13:05 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 08 December 2020
SUFFOLK POLICE
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Ipswich, who has not been seen for more than a month.
Hubert Mojsiuszko, 47, was last seen on November 2 – and although he is known to be out of contact with family and friends for periods of time – he has not been seen or heard from since.
Mr Mojsiuszko is described as being white, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build and with short black hair.
Those who believe they may have seen him, or who have any information regarding his whereabouts, are asked to contact the duty sergeant at Landmark House on 101.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.