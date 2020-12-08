News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Police concerned for missing Ipswich man not seen in over a month

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 1:05 PM December 8, 2020    Updated: 11:14 AM December 9, 2020
Hubert Mojsiuszko, from Ipswich, has not been seen in over a month Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Ipswich, who has not been seen for more than a month.

Hubert Mojsiuszko, 47, was last seen on November 2 – and although he is known to be out of contact with family and friends for periods of time – he has not been seen or heard from since.

Mr Mojsiuszko is described as being white, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build and with short black hair.

Those who believe they may have seen him, or who have any information regarding his whereabouts, are asked to contact the duty sergeant at Landmark House on 101.

