A 16-year-old girl from Ipswich been reported missing after failing to return home.

Cerys Hall was last seen at 5.15pm yesterday afternoon and was due to return home that night but failed to do so.

She is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of a slim build and with very long straight blonde hair.

Anyone who believes they have seen Cerys, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact the South East Neighbourhood Response Team at Rhodes House on 101.