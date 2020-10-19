Missing 14-year-old girl found
PUBLISHED: 17:01 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 19 October 2020
Archant
A 14-year-old who went missing from her Ipswich home over a week ago has now been found.
Kai Rader was last seen at her home on Friday, October 9, and police officers appealed for help from the public to trace her on Tuesday, October 13.
The girl was found in the town earlier today.
Police have thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.
