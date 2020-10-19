E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Missing 14-year-old girl found

PUBLISHED: 17:01 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 19 October 2020

14-year-old Kai Rader has been found in Ipswich town centre after going missing over one week ago. Stock image. Picture: Archant

14-year-old Kai Rader has been found in Ipswich town centre after going missing over one week ago. Stock image. Picture: Archant

Archant

A 14-year-old who went missing from her Ipswich home over a week ago has now been found.

Kai Rader was last seen at her home on Friday, October 9, and police officers appealed for help from the public to trace her on Tuesday, October 13.

The girl was found in the town earlier today.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Lambert voices lockdown fears as Ipswich Town await coronavirus results ahead of Doncaster trip

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson was sent for a Covid-19 test after showing symptoms last Friday. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Man accused of stabbing stranger in street

Daniel Marsden appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

95 children self-isolating after coronavirus cases at Ipswich primary school

One staff member and a student have tested positive for Covid-19 at Whitehouse Primary School in Ipswich. Picture; IPSWICH SOCIETY

Eight Prezzo restaurants reopen – with another reopening soon

Prezzo in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, has already reopened for bookings. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gaps in eating disorder support continue eight years on from teenager’s death

Averil Hart inquest: The Suffolk teenager died just weeks into her first term at the University of East Anglia Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
to top arrow

Back to top