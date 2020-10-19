Missing 14-year-old girl found

14-year-old Kai Rader has been found in Ipswich town centre after going missing over one week ago. Stock image. Picture: Archant Archant

A 14-year-old who went missing from her Ipswich home over a week ago has now been found.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kai Rader was last seen at her home on Friday, October 9, and police officers appealed for help from the public to trace her on Tuesday, October 13.

The girl was found in the town earlier today.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.