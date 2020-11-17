Police concerned for 14-year-old missing Ipswich girl
PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 17 November 2020
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old girl from Ipswich.
Lily Stephenson was last seen at around 7.45pm yesterday (Monday November 16) and was reported missing at 5.10am today (Tuesday November 17).
Lily is described as a white, 5ft 4ins tall and of medium build. She has long, straight dark brown hair.
It is not known what Lily was wearing.
Police are asking anyone who has seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts to contact Suffolk police on 101.
