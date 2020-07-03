Missing 17-year-old girl from Ipswich found
PUBLISHED: 11:56 03 July 2020
Archant
A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Ipswich has been found.
Daisy Bartrum was last seen around 7pm Wednesday, July 1.
A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed she was found in Ipswich on the evening of Thursday, July 2.
The spokesman thanked the public and the media for their help in this matter.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.