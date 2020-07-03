E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Missing 17-year-old girl from Ipswich found

PUBLISHED: 11:56 03 July 2020

A teenage girl who was missing from Ipswich has been found. Picture: ARCHANT

A teenage girl who was missing from Ipswich has been found. Picture: ARCHANT

A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Ipswich has been found.

Daisy Bartrum was last seen around 7pm Wednesday, July 1.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed she was found in Ipswich on the evening of Thursday, July 2.

The spokesman thanked the public and the media for their help in this matter.

