Missing 24-year-old from Ipswich returns home safe and well
PUBLISHED: 14:17 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 24 July 2020
A woman who was reported missing from Ipswich on Wednesday afternoon has now returned home.
Samantha Titchmarsh, aged 24, was reported missing to police shortly after 3.45pm on Wednesday, July 22.
She returned home safe and well at around 4.40pm on Thursday, July 23.
The police have thanked the public and media for their assistance with the appeal.
