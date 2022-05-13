Firefighters tackle overnight blaze in mobile home near Ipswich

Firefighters are on the scene of a mobile home fire near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

Firefighters are currently tackling a mobile home blaze near Ipswich.

Crews were called to the fire in Bealings Road, Martlesham, just before 11.45pm last night (May 12).

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said on arrival crews found the fire was about 30m x 20m.

The spokeswoman added: "Crews are still on the scene of the mobile home fire in Martlesham."

She confirmed that there were no casualties and firefighters are currently dampening down the scene.

Appliances from Ipswich East and Woodbridge were called to tackle the incident.