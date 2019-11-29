E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Get ready for Ipswich Model Engineering Society Christmas special

PUBLISHED: 14:10 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 29 November 2019

Ipswich Model Engineering Society is holding an open day on Saturday, November 30. Picture: IPSWICH MODEL ENGINEERING SOCIETY

Ipswich Model Engineering Society is holding an open day on Saturday, November 30. Picture: IPSWICH MODEL ENGINEERING SOCIETY

Archant

More than 1,000 people are set to attend a popular model engineering society's Christmas special.

Even though its main interest is in steam locomotives, Ipswich Model Engineering Society's open day will also give people a chance to see traction and stationary engines, clocks and other items.

The Christmas special on Saturday, November 30 will give people a chance to enjoy train rides, as well as browse stalls and enjoy refreshments.

You may also want to watch:

More than 1,000 have registered an interest in the day, will take place between 10am and 4pm at 547 Foxhall Road, Ipswich.

Entry is £2.50 for adults and free for accompanied children.

The society also holds a club night on Tuesday evenings where members can speak in an informal atmosphere. It also arranges informal workshops, where small groups can receive training in specialised subjects.

For more information, visit the Ipswich Model Engineering Society website.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Subway set to return to town centre - four months after closure

A well-known brand is set to return to a Suffolk high street Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Subway set to return to town centre - four months after closure

A well-known brand is set to return to a Suffolk high street Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ambulance service launches investigation following sudden staff deaths

Dorothy Hosein, the interim chief executive of EEAST, told staff she had commissioned an investigation following the deaths. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Crash between lorry and car causing congestion in Ipswich

The junction where the collision happened on Friday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Busy road heading into Ipswich partially blocked ahead of rush hour

Foxhall Road leading into Ipswich Picture: Google Maps

‘It would be great to get through and draw a Premier League club’ – Lambert on FA Cup game against Coventry

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Get ready for Ipswich Model Engineering Society Christmas special

Ipswich Model Engineering Society is holding an open day on Saturday, November 30. Picture: IPSWICH MODEL ENGINEERING SOCIETY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists