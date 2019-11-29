Get ready for Ipswich Model Engineering Society Christmas special

Ipswich Model Engineering Society is holding an open day on Saturday, November 30. Picture: IPSWICH MODEL ENGINEERING SOCIETY Archant

More than 1,000 people are set to attend a popular model engineering society's Christmas special.

Even though its main interest is in steam locomotives, Ipswich Model Engineering Society's open day will also give people a chance to see traction and stationary engines, clocks and other items.

The Christmas special on Saturday, November 30 will give people a chance to enjoy train rides, as well as browse stalls and enjoy refreshments.

More than 1,000 have registered an interest in the day, will take place between 10am and 4pm at 547 Foxhall Road, Ipswich.

Entry is £2.50 for adults and free for accompanied children.

The society also holds a club night on Tuesday evenings where members can speak in an informal atmosphere. It also arranges informal workshops, where small groups can receive training in specialised subjects.

For more information, visit the Ipswich Model Engineering Society website.