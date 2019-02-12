Video

Mosque ‘here to serve the people of Ipswich’, says Muslim committee

Members of Ipswich Mosque with some of their visitors Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Muslims made a heartfelt plea for Ipswich’s different faith groups to come together as they held an open day at a mosque attended by wide sections of the community.

Ipswich Mosque held the event on Sunday, March 3 not in an effort to recruit more religious followers but connect with people of all religions, as well as help improve people’s understanding of Islam.

It was the fifth open day the site in Bond Street has held - but members of the mosque’s committee were keen to stress it is part of an ongoing drive to build links far and wide across Ipswich.

“We’ve called this day an open day but, to be honest, the mosque is open all the time to serve the people of Ipswich,” said committee secretary Fotik Miah.

“The purpose of this day is to help build bridges and break down stereotypes.”

Nurul Chowdry and Stephen Smith at Ipswich Mosque's open day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Nurul Chowdry and Stephen Smith at Ipswich Mosque's open day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Muslims have been visiting other groups and organisations across the town to improve their understanding of different religions.

They are now encouraging others to visit the mosque to ask any questions they have about Islam.

The event included a talk from Maeeshah Sheikh, who has been attending the mosque since she was aged five and now teaches young children there.

“No matter what walk of life you’re from, you’ll always be welcome at Ipswich Mosque,” she said.

One of the teachers speaking at Ipswich Mosque Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN One of the teachers speaking at Ipswich Mosque Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin, who also attended the event, said: “The wonderful thing that really stands out for me of all the events and festivals that are organised by different groups is that we’re invited to all of them.

“There’s not this nasty divide that we sometimes get in some towns.

“I’m proud to be a member of parliament for a town where people from different faith backgrounds get on with each other.

“It’s really good to see so many people here just showing solidarity and working together for a better town.

Yousief, Mardin and Larden Chowdry enjoying the open day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Yousief, Mardin and Larden Chowdry enjoying the open day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“If we all stand together and look out for each other, I think we will all benefit from that.

“We will all grow more from having people from different backgrounds amongst us.”