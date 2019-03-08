Sunshine and Showers

Revealed - The 10 most popular Ipswich properties on Zoopla

PUBLISHED: 19:28 01 August 2019

Here are the most popular houses in Ipswich with househunters in July 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Here are the most popular houses in Ipswich with househunters in July 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

This content is subject to copyright.

Average house prices in the county town of Ipswich have fallen over the last year - but which houses on Zoopla are the current favourites among house hunters?

Find out which 10 properties in Ipswich were the most viewed in July. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCK PHOTOFind out which 10 properties in Ipswich were the most viewed in July. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCK PHOTO

According to Zoopla, the average price of a property in Ipswich stands at £269,805, a decrease of 0.21% since May 2019 and a fall of 3.22% in 12 months.

While average house prices seem to be decreasing, the demand for affordable homes continues to rise as more and more people struggle to get onto the market.

One of the 10 most viewed properties on Zoopla in July 2019. Picture: ZOOPLAOne of the 10 most viewed properties on Zoopla in July 2019. Picture: ZOOPLA

So which homes are proving to be the most popular at the moment? Below is a list of the 10 properties which have been viewed the most during July 2019.

1. Two bed bungalow - £245,000

2. Three bed end terrace house - £122,500

3. Four bed semi-detached house - £270,000

4. Four bed detached house - £325,000

5. Three bed semi-detached house - £190,000



6. Three bed semi-detached house - £200,000

7. Three bed semi-detached house - £190,000

8. Three bed end terrace house - £105,000

9. Two bed bungalow - £147,500

10. Three bed semi-detached house - £249,995

The ten properties span across different parts of Ipswich - with the majority offering three or four bedrooms.

A recent report by this paper detailed the most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk, with seven of the ten cheapest places to live being found in the seaside town of Lowestoft.

Ipswich was also named among the least expensive places to live in the county - you can read more about the specific areas here.

What do you look for when you are house hunting? Let us know in the comments below.

