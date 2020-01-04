End of an era as Ipswich family shuts up shop after 100 years

Robert Peck outside his shop on Upper Orwell Street in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

More than a century of Ipswich history is set to come to an end later this month as the final shop owned by an Ipswich family prepares to shut.

Robert Peck has been running the Ipswich Motorcycle Accessories Shop on Upper Orwell Street for the past four decades.

The Peck name is well known in Ipswich, with the family having run shops on Upper Orwell Street for more than 100 years.

The motorcycle accessories shop will be the last to close its doors.

Motorbikes have been Mr Peck's passion from a young age, with the trader first owning one at the age of 16.

He turned this passion into employment and worked for other businesses before following in the family tradition and stepping out on his own at the age of 26.

"I've run it on my own ever since," said Mr Peck.

Mr Peck's grandmother, Mabel Peck, was well known in Ipswich for her second-hand clothes shop, which she opened up in 1908 and ran for many years.

It was renowned for the unusual clothes she would procure.

Mr Peck's father, Dennis Peck, took over his mother's shop in the 1950s.

"The shop I am in now, my father rented for over 20 years before I took it on," said Mr Peck.

In addition Mr Peck's aunt and uncle also ran shops in nearby Fore Street.

Now, 40 years later, he has decided to retire and close the shop, ending more than 100 years of trading by Pecks on the Ipswich street.

"I've got to a point in my life where I want to do other things; ride my motorbike and go on holiday," said Mr Peck.

He said he has seen a lot change in time he has been in Upper Orwell Street.

"It really was a busy road," said Mr Peck.

"There were butchers and bakers but they have all gone. The street is a bit run down now."

Mr Peck said the road was particularly quiet in the day, with many of the businesses now takeaways which only open their doors in the evening.

Despite the changes over the years it's the customers that have left the biggest impact on Mr Peck.

"It's seeing the people that I will miss," said Mr Peck.

"I have had some customers from when I opened."

The final day of trading for Ipswich Motorcycle Accessories will be January 18.