Ipswich MP demands answers after Tavis killer believed to have posted on Facebook from prison

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is demanding answers after one of the killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens appeared to post on social media from jail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Callum Plaats appears to be posting to Facebook from prison Picture: FACEBOOK Callum Plaats appears to be posting to Facebook from prison Picture: FACEBOOK

Callum Plaats, 23, was found guilty of manslaughter in March last year alongside four other men who were convicted of Tavis' murder.

A comment posted from a Facebook account in his name, including a picture, was shared on January 10. It stated: "Five years left, light work."

Plaats was sentenced to 14 years in prison, half of which must be served.

Mr Hunt said he was "appalled" by the post, and has vowed to "not let this rest".

Callum Plaats was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter Picture: Suffolk Police Callum Plaats was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter Picture: Suffolk Police

The Ipswich MP has raised the question of what steps are being taken to ensure inmates using social media in prison are punished appropriately.

Posting on social media today, Mr Hunt said: "I have just tabled this written parliamentary question which the justice department are obliged to reply to within a short space of time.

You may also want to watch:

"In addition to this I will be meeting with the prisons minister this week and I will look to raise the question in justice question time tomorrow. I will not let this rest."

Isaac Calver, who was found guilty of murdering Tavis, was also found posting to Instagram in March 2019.

Between being convicted of murder and being sentenced, Calver posted photos of himself in his cell under the name "flex_ytb" - an account that was later taken down by the Prison Service.

But a second account under a similar name popped up just hours later, with Calver bragging that "no one can stop us using phones."

A Snapchat account also appeared in September 2019 with a video featuring Calver in his cell.

Speaking over the weekend, Mr Hunt said: "My own view is that those found guilty of serious crimes should have zero access to social media and surely all their social media accounts must be closed down before they enter prison."

A prison service spokesman said: "We do not tolerate the use of mobile phones in our prisons and will seek to punish those responsible.

"We are spending an extra £100 million, as part of a broader £2.75 billion programme, on cutting-edge technology to detect and block mobile phones, and crack down on illicit items in jails."