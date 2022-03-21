Ipswich MP praises town's 'spirit and generosity' towards Ukraine

Video

Ipswich's Polish Community Hub, led by joint directors Magdalena Chambers (left) and Malgorzata Santarek (right) has been praised for its efforts to support Ukraine by Ipswich MP, Tom Hunt. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown / House of Commons

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has hailed the town’s response to the war in Ukraine - and praised the local Polish Community Hub's efforts to send aid.

Speaking at Prime Ministers Questions, Mr Hunt praised Polish people for their steadfast support of their Ukrainian neighbours and allies since the Russian invasion in February.

“In Ipswich, we’ve had three lorries going from Ipswich to Lyiv in support of the Ukrainian people,” said Mr Hunt, referring to the collection organised by Malgorzata Santarek and Magdalena Chambers of the Polish Community Hub CIC earlier this month.

Magdalena is delighted to have Mr Hunt’s backing.

“He has been very supportive of the hub. We’ve spoken and had a conversation about it, and he was very supportive about what we're doing for Ukraine, and he's willing to help and wanted us to keep him updated.”

All three lorries are now on their way home to Ipswich, with another collection planned for April 24 at the Castle Hill Community Centre.

Magdalena says it is important to continue efforts to help Ukrainian people, and has carried on fundraising to offer long-term solutions to refugees.

She said: “I have been in constant touch with the Ostroda camp, and we have agreed that Polish people have been amazing with providing day to day items and goods, but the money I will raise will help people to get more independent, and move on from the camp.”

Magdalena Chambers, right, Malgorzata Santarek, left, are joint directors for the Polish Community Hub in Ipswich. They are doing all they can to support Ukraine. - Credit: Patrycja Dziesinska

Volunteers at the Polish Community Hub have been working tirelessly to gather donations for Ukraine. L-R: Irenka Santarek, Magdalena Chambers (organiser), Krzysztof Santarek, Malgorzata Santarek (organiser) and Tomasz Buczek. - Credit: Mariusz Gebski

Mr Hunt has also praised other Ipswich residents for their efforts to support Ukraine.

In a statement, he said: “Ipswich people are going above and beyond to demonstrate their support for Ukraine, including local restaurant owner Julien, who is driving across Europe with donations, Rob and Sharon from the Geek Retreat who are donating their takings to Red Cross Appeal for Ukraine, Maidenhall Residents’ Association, which is taking donations from the community, and Ipswich Town which matched the donations taken by the Red Cross at their Lincoln match, with about £7,000 being donated in total. “

“I am incredibly proud to represent the town as it demonstrates true Ipswich spirit and generosity towards Ukraine.”