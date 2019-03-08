Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MP reveals how he was 'smuggled in' to homeless B&B hostel - but ordered to leave

PUBLISHED: 15:37 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 16 June 2019

Sandy Martin MP Picture: NK Photography.co.uk

Sandy Martin MP Picture: NK Photography.co.uk

Archant

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin has revealed how he was "smuggled in" to a bed and breakfast hostel where homeless people were being placed - but was later ordered to leave.

The Labour MP said he was told to leave by a member of staff after about an hour at the site when attending with one of his constituents.

The constituent had told him beforehand: "You won't be allowed to visit, we're not allowed any visitors."

Mr Martin told a House of Commons debate: "I was told to leave — I was ordered out of the premises by a member of staff after I had been there for about an hour, because I had been smuggled in by one of my constituents."

He protested being asked to leave the premises, telling the member of staff: "Well, I am the Member of Parliament."

But the member of staff replied: "That doesn't make any difference. The owners of this place will keep anybody out - councillors, Members of Parliament or whoever."

You may also want to watch:

Of his time at the accommodation, Mr Martin said: "It is a place to live, but my goodness, it is not somewhere we would want anybody that we knew to live."

He concluded from the visit that "so-called bed and breakfasts are not the answer" and added: "We need to ensure that when people are homeless, there is somewhere for them to go straight away."

Mr Martin highlighted the incident as part of a social housing debate in the House of Commons, saying it is an issue that affects the majority of the population "very badly indeed".

He said he was proud of Ipswich Borough Council's efforts to deal with the problem, citing the building of new council homes at the old Tooks bakery site and Cauldwell Hall Road as helping to deal with the problem.

Mr Martin also praised a new 45-person temporary housing unit nearly completion for how it "will be taking homeless families directly out of so-called bed and breakfasts from next month".

But he called on the government to "drop their ideological opposition to council housing".

He added: "The private sector has not built the homes we need. The experiment to bring an end to local authority housing and to put everything into the private sector, started by Margaret Thatcher in 1979, has failed.

"It is time to accept that, and it is time to do what we know works."

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Have you ever wondered how an Elmer comes to life?

Laura Beardsell-Moore with her Elmer Poppy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Homes evacuated in Ipswich fire drama

Nearby residents had to be evacuated Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

An aerial picture of the Pinewood, Belstead and Chantry areas of Ipswich. Picture: MIKE PAGE

MP reveals how he was ‘smuggled in’ to homeless B&B hostel - but ordered to leave

Sandy Martin MP Picture: NK Photography.co.uk

We need more council houses to tackle housing crisis

David Ellesmere, Ipswich Borough Council leader, believes more council houses are needed across the country. PIcture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists