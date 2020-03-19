E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich MP offers phone calls with lonely and vulnerable in community - here’s how to get in touch

PUBLISHED: 05:27 20 March 2020

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt will phone constituents who are feeling alone or anxious during the COVID-19 crisis. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt will phone constituents who are feeling alone or anxious during the COVID-19 crisis. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has reached out to older and vulnerable people in the community with the offer of phone calls to keep them company.

‘Talks with Tom’ is being set up with the support of Age UK, and will be an opportunity for people in the constituency who are lonely, worried, or isolated to speak to their MP for support and comfort.

It follows increasingly stringent government guidance for people to employ social distancing, work from home, and isolate themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Hunt said: “We are living through extraordinary times and I’m fully aware of how difficult things are for many of my constituents at the moment – particularly many of the elderly and more vulnerable members of our community and those being advised to self-isolate.

“Self-isolation may well be a lonely and distressing time for many.

“That’s why I’m setting up Talks with Tom with the help of Age UK.

“Through Talks with Tom I’ll call up anyone who wants to chat and I’m happy to discuss any issue under the sun – including my record as an MP!”

Mr Hunt has already written to care homes and churches across town to promote the scheme, with his office ready to start fielding calls from those who would like a chat.

A time for a conversation will then be scheduled through his office.

To get in touch with Mr Hunt’s office and request a Talk with Tom, call 01473 599155 or email tom.hunt.mp@parliament.uk.

Most Read

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

WATCH as queues rush into Tesco Copdock at 6am after overnight closure to restock shelves

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

