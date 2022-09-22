Ipswich MP 'honoured' to meet Queen's pallbearer

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has said he is "honoured" to have met Sgt Alex Turner - Credit: Tom Hunt MP

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has said he is "honoured" to have met one of the Queen's pallbearers on Thursday.

Sgt Alex Turner from 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards - The King's Guard escorted the coffin during Her Late Majesty's funeral on Monday, 19 September.

Speaking on their meeting, the Ipswich MP said: "I was honoured to sit across from Lance Sgt Alex Turner.

"Many may recognise him from Monday – he was one of the pallbearers who did such a fantastic job escorting Her Late Majesty on her final journey.”

“We had a fascinating discussion about his nine years in the armed services and his experiences of the past couple of weeks.

"I thanked him on behalf of my constituents for his service to the country and to Her late Majesty.

"Seeing the pallbearers carry Her late Majesty to her final rest was a real moment of pride for us all.”