Published: 9:09 AM April 13, 2021

Prince Philip visited Ipswich many times over the decades, including the Golden Jubilee visit to the town's Waterfront. - Credit: Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has written a letter of condolence to The Queen following the death of Prince Philip.

Mr Hunt said that while he had never been had the opportunity to meet the Duke of Edinburgh, the affection and respect that existed for him in Ipswich was clear.

Writing on behalf of his constituents, he said: "His Royal Highness visited Ipswich on a number of occasions over the course of well over half a century and though I was not MP during those visits, my constituents still remember fondly his generosity and humour.

"I have been struck by the personal stories that have been relayed to me about His Royal Highness's visits.

"It is therefore with profound affection that I send my deepest sympathies and those of the people of Ipswich to Your Majesty and the Royal Family."