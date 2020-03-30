E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt in isolation after showing coronavirus symptoms

PUBLISHED: 14:14 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 30 March 2020

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt was in the House of Commons last week. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt was in the House of Commons last week. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is self-isolating at his flat in the town after developing symptoms of coronavirus Covid-19.

Mr Hunt developed a cough on Sunday and decided to go into self-isolation. On Monday morning he developed a high temperature – and said he was also suffering from “aches and pains”.

He said: “I’ve got this cough that has come through and these aches and pains but I’m able to keep up with my e-mails and work from home as normal.

“When I started coughing I wondered if it was asthma, but I haven’t had that for years. It looks as if I have all the symptoms but I don’t know for certain.”

More on coronavirus covid-19 in Suffolk

You may also want to watch:

Mr Hunt was in the House of Commons last Wednesday – he asked the last question to the Prime Minister before parliament went into recess. Just a day later Boris Johnson and Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock tested positive for coronavirus.

They are both now self-isolating at home with mild symptoms but have been able to continue working.

Mr Hunt said unlike the two cabinet members, he had not been tested: “That is a bit frustrating. It could be something else but it has all the symptoms and we know Westminster has been a centre of the outbreak.

“I’m also a bit frustrated because I had wanted to do some volunteering in the community but at least I have the chance to get on with my constituency work here. And at the end of my self-isolating I should be able to get out and volunteer.

“I don’t feel too bad, just a bit under the weather but I hope to be able to get out and about again soon.”

Visit the Suffolk Coronavirus Updates page on Facebook

Mr Hunt’s period of self isolating started as it was announced that the Prince of Wales had been able to come out of self-isolation at his home on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. He had been in self-isolation for a week since testing positive last Sunday but has now recovered and was able to rejoin the Duchess of Cornwall who has not had the virus.

And government advisor Dominic Cummings has gone into self-isolation after showing symptoms of the virus. He has been working closely with the Prime Minister and other officials who have also been in self-isolation over the last few days.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mystery still surrounds baby’s death, 36 years after burial in village

The site where body of baby was found in March 1984 Picture: PAUL NIXON

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Volunteers work 24/7 to ensure NHS staff on coronavirus frontline wear safe masks

Volunteers from the construction industry are helping to ensure frontline doctors and nurses in contact with Covid-19 patients at Ipswich and Colchester Hospital have safe masks. Picture: MICHAEL GARNHAM

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mystery still surrounds baby’s death, 36 years after burial in village

The site where body of baby was found in March 1984 Picture: PAUL NIXON

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Volunteers work 24/7 to ensure NHS staff on coronavirus frontline wear safe masks

Volunteers from the construction industry are helping to ensure frontline doctors and nurses in contact with Covid-19 patients at Ipswich and Colchester Hospital have safe masks. Picture: MICHAEL GARNHAM

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt in isolation after showing coronavirus symptoms

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt was in the House of Commons last week. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Man charged over allegedly coughing on shoppers

The man was arrested at the Co-op in Eye. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gallery: Were you among the crowds joining in the fun of Ipswich Carnival in 1983?

Children waving on their flower themed float Picture: ARCHANT

Chief Constable joins tributes to Suffolk police hero John Hood after coronavirus death

John Hood, pictured in 2016 when he won the Police Hero award at Stars of Suffolk for rescuing four girls from the sea Picture: ARCHANT

Coping with self-isolation stress - tips from former police officer in today’s podcast

Amy and John Clarke with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24