Ipswich MP Tom Hunt in isolation after showing coronavirus symptoms

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt was in the House of Commons last week. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is self-isolating at his flat in the town after developing symptoms of coronavirus Covid-19.

Mr Hunt developed a cough on Sunday and decided to go into self-isolation. On Monday morning he developed a high temperature – and said he was also suffering from “aches and pains”.

He said: “I’ve got this cough that has come through and these aches and pains but I’m able to keep up with my e-mails and work from home as normal.

“When I started coughing I wondered if it was asthma, but I haven’t had that for years. It looks as if I have all the symptoms but I don’t know for certain.”

Mr Hunt was in the House of Commons last Wednesday – he asked the last question to the Prime Minister before parliament went into recess. Just a day later Boris Johnson and Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock tested positive for coronavirus.

They are both now self-isolating at home with mild symptoms but have been able to continue working.

Mr Hunt said unlike the two cabinet members, he had not been tested: “That is a bit frustrating. It could be something else but it has all the symptoms and we know Westminster has been a centre of the outbreak.

“I’m also a bit frustrated because I had wanted to do some volunteering in the community but at least I have the chance to get on with my constituency work here. And at the end of my self-isolating I should be able to get out and volunteer.

“I don’t feel too bad, just a bit under the weather but I hope to be able to get out and about again soon.”

Mr Hunt’s period of self isolating started as it was announced that the Prince of Wales had been able to come out of self-isolation at his home on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. He had been in self-isolation for a week since testing positive last Sunday but has now recovered and was able to rejoin the Duchess of Cornwall who has not had the virus.

And government advisor Dominic Cummings has gone into self-isolation after showing symptoms of the virus. He has been working closely with the Prime Minister and other officials who have also been in self-isolation over the last few days.