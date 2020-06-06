E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

MP Tom Hunt urges government to retain free school meal voucher scheme

PUBLISHED: 10:43 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 06 June 2020

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt says the free schoo meal voucher scheme has been a 'lifeline' Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt says the free schoo meal voucher scheme has been a 'lifeline' Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has written the government’s children’s minister amid reports that the free school meal voucher scheme will not be extended over the school summer holidays.

The scheme, which has been providing families of eligible students with vouchers worth £15 a week since March, have been “a real lifeline” for families that have been hit hardest during the coronavirus outbreak, Mr Hunt said.

As a member of the House of Commons Education Committee, Mr Hunt had previously said he would welcome the scheme, which offered vouchers redeemable at most supermarkets in lieu of free school meals, being extended until September.

But reports have emerged that the government is planning to scrap the voucher initiative by the time schools break up for the summer holidays in July.

This has prompted Mr Hunt to write to Vicky Ford, Chelmsford MP and children’s minister, to voice his concerns over the reported plans.

Mr Hunt cited a study which found one in four children in Ipswich are living in relative poverty, arguing the cancellation of the scheme would have the “greatest impact” on the poorest families.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “This would be a deeply disappointing development and one I must urge you to reconsider.

“The £15-a-week vouchers for eligible children who are not in school due to Covid-19 closures is a real lifeline for many families in Ipswich who are under severe financial pressure and are struggling to make ends meet.

“We must avoid at all costs the risk of children going hungry over the summer holidays because of this pandemic.

“Reports have shown there are around three million children at risk of holiday hunger, and the effect of this on children’s health and performance at school is well documented.

“I trust you will consider this matter urgently and what can be done to support families in Ipswich as we continue to deal with the consequences of this terrible pandemic.”

Mr Hunt added: “A decision to end this scheme too soon will hit Ipswich’s most vulnerable children the hardest and no child must go hungry because of Covid-19.

“Moving forward, we’ll be working together on the Education Committee to prioritise this issue and to call on the Government to change course.”

MORE: Schools continue to adapt to ‘new normal’ after reopening

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

Fire crew called after home struck by lightning

A fire crew was called to a house in Irlam Road, Ipswich (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

Fire crew called after home struck by lightning

A fire crew was called to a house in Irlam Road, Ipswich (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Site with planning permission for nine-storey tower block on Ipswich Waterfront hits the market

Websters Yard, Dock Street, which has planning permission for a tower of nine flats on Ipswich Waterfront is for sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – the percentage of primary school pupils who returned to school this week

Schools pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 were allowed to return in Suffolk from June 1. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

All you need to know about today’s Black Lives Matters protest in Ipswich

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Hyde Park, London, in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

MP Tom Hunt urges government to retain free school meal voucher scheme

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt says the free schoo meal voucher scheme has been a 'lifeline' Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Two thirds against Ipswich Hospital orthopaedic surgery move – but are plans still being pursued?

An artist's impression of the planned new orthopaedic centre in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT
Drive 24