Published: 6:00 AM January 17, 2021

Maxine Fiddy and her daughter Emily Fiddy, from Ipswich, have lost more than eight stone between them with the help of Slimming World. - Credit: Fiddy family

A health scare and a lack of confidence have spurred a mother and daughter from Ipswich into losing more than four stone each.

Maxine Fiddy, aged 50, and her daughter Emily Fiddy, 24, have made drastic changes to their appearance - and their health - with the help of Slimming World.

Emily, who lives with her partner and works for the NHS as a revalidation support assistant, joined the Copleston weight loss group back in November 2019.

She had struggled with her weight for quite a while and said the pounds piled on after getting into a new relationship, so decided to get some help.

"I have never felt comfortable with my weight and even at school I only ever wore trousers, not skirts," said Emily.

"I've always wanted to wear what I wanted but I felt limited by my weight, so I decided to try Slimming World."

Emily Fiddy, aged 24, has lost four stone with the help of Slimming World. - Credit: Emily Fiddy

Emily said she never ate bad meals, but it was the snacks in-between which were her problem. She has found planning things with her consultant Alison has really helped.

She has now dropped from a size 12/14 to a comfortable 10, going from 15 stone 8lbs to 11 stone 13lbs, and says it has allowed her to have more variation in her wardrobe.

Emily Fiddy, 24, said she now feels confident going clothes shopping. - Credit: Emily Fiddy

"I don't think about my weight anymore," said Emily. "It's more about whether it will suit me."

Emily's mum Maxine has also been on an incredible weight loss journey, after joining the Slimming World group just a week after her daughter.

They have been going together ever since, keeping each other motivated through the lockdowns, sharing tips and providing support.

Maxine, a domestic cleaner, decided to join after finding out from her doctor she was on the verge of getting fatty liver disease.

She turned to snacking after deaths in her family and knew she needed to do something about it.

Maxine Fiddy, aged 50, was a size 20 before joining Slimming World. - Credit: Maxine Fiddy

Now she has lost more than four stone, dropping from a size 22 and 17 stone 5lbs to a healthy size 14.

She said her weight had spiralled out of control, but now she feels much more confident and happy. She even had a stranger stopping her in the street on a dog walk to compliment her on how amazing she looks.

"With the current situation with Covid, and weight being a contributing factor, I am so glad I have lost the weight and feel happy and healthy," she said.

"I really don't want to go back now."

Maxine Fiddy has lost more than four stone with the help of Slimming World, and now wears a size 14. - Credit: Maxine Fiddy

The pair have continued to attend Slimming World virtually through the lockdown, getting out on walks wherever possible and keeping the momentum going.

Maxine has rediscovered her love for cooking things from scratch, while Emily has enjoyed getting back into running.

The pair have stayed within a few pounds of each other all along - and don't plan on stopping anytime soon.