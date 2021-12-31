Ipswich mum awarded British Empire Medal
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
An Ipswich mum whose idea of a Rainbow Trail to support NHS and keyworkers went national has made the New Year’s Honours list.
Crystal Stanley will receive a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to the Covid-19 response, after she launched the Rainbow Trail, encouraging people to brighten their windows with rainbows in a display of support and solidarity.
The rainbows were even praised by the Queen when she addressed the nation in April last year.
“It still feels like a dream,” says Crystal. “But it’s helped so many people.
"So many have contacted me to say, thank you, this has been what’s getting me through. Especially people with mental health issues. Children, too, the elderly. It was for everyone.
“I think it took off the way it did because people needed something positive to do. A lot of people were stuck at home, not knowing what to do with themselves. This gave them hope.”
Her daughter Ariana, aged five, is also very proud of her mother, Crystal says.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich bakery aims to turn former bowls pavilion into park cafe
- 2 Ipswich property firm says it is in good shape despite assets' fall in value
- 3 Lockdown baby! Meet Ipswich's first babies of 2021
- 4 Hospitals announce visiting suspension from New Year's Day
- 5 Ipswich man, 26, arrested on suspicion of rape in Essex
- 6 Reunited! Smudge found five days after going missing on Christmas Eve
- 7 Two men arrested in Ipswich as part of drug offence operation
- 8 'This nightmare has gone on for long enough. It’s time to live our lives fully'
- 9 Balaclava-clad thieves steal alcohol from boutique hotel near Ipswich
- 10 Woman dies following medical emergency on A12
She added: “Whenever she sees a rainbow, she says, 'That’s what my mummy did.'"