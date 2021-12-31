News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich mum awarded British Empire Medal

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 10:30 PM December 31, 2021
Crystal Stanley with her daughter Ariana who inspired the Rainbow Trail group

Crystal Stanley with her daughter Ariana who inspired the Rainbow Trail group - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich mum whose idea of a Rainbow Trail to support NHS and keyworkers went national has made the New Year’s Honours list.

Crystal Stanley will receive a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to the Covid-19 response, after she launched the Rainbow Trail, encouraging people to brighten their windows with rainbows in a display of support and solidarity. 

The rainbows were even praised by the Queen when she addressed the nation in April last year.  

“It still feels like a dream,” says Crystal. “But it’s helped so many people. 

"So many have contacted me to say, thank you, this has been what’s getting me through. Especially people with mental health issues. Children, too, the elderly. It was for everyone. 

“I think it took off the way it did because people needed something positive to do. A lot of people were stuck at home, not knowing what to do with themselves. This gave them hope.” 

Her daughter Ariana, aged five, is also very proud of her mother, Crystal says. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich bakery aims to turn former bowls pavilion into park cafe
  2. 2 Ipswich property firm says it is in good shape despite assets' fall in value
  3. 3 Lockdown baby! Meet Ipswich's first babies of 2021
  1. 4 Hospitals announce visiting suspension from New Year's Day
  2. 5 Ipswich man, 26, arrested on suspicion of rape in Essex
  3. 6 Reunited! Smudge found five days after going missing on Christmas Eve
  4. 7 Two men arrested in Ipswich as part of drug offence operation
  5. 8 'This nightmare has gone on for long enough. It’s time to live our lives fully'
  6. 9 Balaclava-clad thieves steal alcohol from boutique hotel near Ipswich
  7. 10 Woman dies following medical emergency on A12

She added: “Whenever she sees a rainbow, she says, 'That’s what my mummy did.'"

The Queen
Coronavirus
NHS
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Shrubland Hall as it stood in December 2021 was a far cry from its glory days of the past

Investigations

'A terrific disappointment': What next for now-derelict Shrubland Hall?

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Stacy Bird, owner of Birds Tackle fishing shop in Great Blakenham

Retail

Fishing tackle store defends face mask policy

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Ryan and Darren Scott, landlords of the Golden Hind pub in Ipswich

Coronavirus

'Incredible response' for New Year's Eve bookings at Ipswich venues

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon