Ipswich mum hurt in freak accident reveals how to turn your setback into a comeback

Bestselling author Josephine Kalagira with her son Jayden. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An Ipswich mother who battled through years of chronic pain and depression after a freak accident in a supermarket has given her advice on how to bounce back from setbacks in a new book.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both of Josephine's books are available on Amazon in paperback and as e-books. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Both of Josephine's books are available on Amazon in paperback and as e-books. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Josephine Kalagira’s life was changed forever after the accident in 2017, causing an onset of chronic neuropathic pain which left her leg in agony.

Her mental health deteriorated rapidly and she became housebound, relying on her eight-year-old son Jayden to help her through each day while she was on heavy medication.

However, after a year of support from Ipswich charity Family First, she was able to overcome the situation and turn her life around.

MORE: ‘I was in so much pain’ Victim of supermarket freak accident to become a motivational speaker

The Ipswich author suffered from chronic pain for a number of years before turning her life around with help from a charity. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Ipswich author suffered from chronic pain for a number of years before turning her life around with help from a charity. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The single mum has now written her first book, The Revolutionary Breakthrough: How to Turn Your Setback into a Purposeful Comeback, and co-authored a bestseller called Love Thy Body: Real Stories Volume 1.

“I let all the pain and emotion from my struggles get me down,” she recalled.

You may also want to watch:

“But now I have not let that define me and I want to share my experiences to inspire others suffering from similar situations.

Josephine hopes to inspire other women going through painful experiences and provide them with ways to overcome their fears. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Josephine hopes to inspire other women going through painful experiences and provide them with ways to overcome their fears. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“That’s what my first book covers, to reach other women who might feel like outcasts from society due to pain in their lives.

“The second book, which I wrote a chapter in, was brought together by a total of 23 women from all walks of life, to uplift, inspire and empower others.”

Love Thy Body includes emotional and frank discussions about depression, body dysmorphia, drug and alcohol addiction, domestic abuse and other issues which effect many women.

The project was founded in September 2019 by Serena Novelli, Laura Bland and Ana Bonasera, with each chapter sharing a unique story about overcoming adversity and the journey to self-love.

Ms Kalagira added: “It’s not easy opening up and sharing, it took my four years to get to where I am now.

“I was so low at that time but I have made it through, now I have my son back and he can be a child again.”

The 36-year-old still suffers from health issues but is now able to live a happy and fulfilling life and talk about her past with her son.

Love Thy Body: Real Life Stories Volume 1 and The Revolutionary Breakthrough: How To Turn Your Setback Into A Purposeful Comeback are available in hardcopy and as e-books on Amazon now.