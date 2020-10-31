This mum wins Halloween after creating pumpkins that look like her children
PUBLISHED: 17:11 31 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 31 October 2020
AMI C DOLAN
An Ipswich mum-of-three has carved some spooktacular pumpkins into replicas of her children’s faces for Halloween.
The phenomenal designs were created by 30-year-old Ami Dolan, from Ipswich, who has been getting creative with the help of her three children, Tom, Mercedes and Lochlan.
The siblings were all smiles when they posed next to their mum’s designs – which show an incredible likeness. Amy used photos of her children to create stencils to then carve the pumpkins. She has been making lots of different designs in the run up to Halloween, even turning one into Joe Exotic, from Netflix’s hit TV show Tiger King.
Among her other pumpkin designs include Harry Potter, Peppa Pig, Fortnite, My Little Pony and dinosaurs.
Meanwhile, other families in Suffolk have also been busy carving their pumpkin designs and sending in their photos.
Some children used pumpkins as heads for scarecrows or turned them into unicorns, while others enjoyed their first Halloween.
