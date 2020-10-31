This mum wins Halloween after creating pumpkins that look like her children

Tom, Mercedes and Lochlan with the pumpkins that their mum Ami carved of them. Picture: AMI C DOLAN AMI C DOLAN

An Ipswich mum-of-three has carved some spooktacular pumpkins into replicas of her children’s faces for Halloween.

Ami's pumpkin carving of her three children. Picture: AMI DOLAN Ami's pumpkin carving of her three children. Picture: AMI DOLAN

The phenomenal designs were created by 30-year-old Ami Dolan, from Ipswich, who has been getting creative with the help of her three children, Tom, Mercedes and Lochlan.

The siblings were all smiles when they posed next to their mum’s designs – which show an incredible likeness. Amy used photos of her children to create stencils to then carve the pumpkins. She has been making lots of different designs in the run up to Halloween, even turning one into Joe Exotic, from Netflix’s hit TV show Tiger King.

Among her other pumpkin designs include Harry Potter, Peppa Pig, Fortnite, My Little Pony and dinosaurs.

Meanwhile, other families in Suffolk have also been busy carving their pumpkin designs and sending in their photos.

The stencils Amy created to do her pumpkin carving of her three children. Picture: AMI DOLAN The stencils Amy created to do her pumpkin carving of her three children. Picture: AMI DOLAN

Some children used pumpkins as heads for scarecrows or turned them into unicorns, while others enjoyed their first Halloween.

Ami carved Joe Exotic into a pumpkin for Halloween. Picture: AMI C DOLAN Ami carved Joe Exotic into a pumpkin for Halloween. Picture: AMI C DOLAN

Ami carved Peppa Pig into her pumpkins for Halloween. Picture: AMI DOLAN Ami carved Peppa Pig into her pumpkins for Halloween. Picture: AMI DOLAN

Ami's pumpkin carving of dinosaurs for Halloween. Picture: AMI DOLAN Ami's pumpkin carving of dinosaurs for Halloween. Picture: AMI DOLAN

Ami's pumpkin carving of Harry Potter. Picture: AMI DOLAN Ami's pumpkin carving of Harry Potter. Picture: AMI DOLAN