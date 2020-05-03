‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes Kelly Hayes

A mother-of-three today remains in hospital receiving treated in hospital after contracting coronavirus - despite self-isolating and not leaving her home for weeks.

Kelly Hayes recovering from Covid-19 at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: Kelly Hayes Kelly Hayes recovering from Covid-19 at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes, 39, was rushed to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance on Thursday morning with a tight chest and ongoing headache, and on Saturday doctors confirmed she had tested positive for Covid-19.

The diagnosis has shocked the family as Kelly, who works for Ipswich Borough Council’s housing team, has been self isolating since the start of lockdown.

Kelly, who is currently reliant on oxygen, said: “When the consultant diagnosed Covid-19 I was quite scared but I know I am in the best possible place to receive the care I need.

“I owe my life to the fabulous medics at Ipswich Hospital.”

Kelly has been self isolating for weeks, and partner Chris and daughter Yasmin have not shown symptoms of the virus Picture: Kelly Hayes Kelly has been self isolating for weeks, and partner Chris and daughter Yasmin have not shown symptoms of the virus Picture: Kelly Hayes

Partner Chris said: “We cannot ascertain how she got it, we have been constantly washing our hands and following guidelines.

“Kelly is a key worker so has been self isolating at home, she hasn’t been going out at all.”

The couple can only assume that Chris, who has been doing the family’s weekly food shop, must have contracted it on one of his trips and passed it to his partner as an asymptomatic carrier.

“I haven’t had any symptoms,” he said. “And our daughter hasn’t either.”

Kelly’s sons Ryan, 19, and Robbie, 17, have been staying with their partners since the outbreak and are safe.

The ease at which the virus can spread has alarmed Chris.

“The thing that is really frustrating is when you are shopping people reach across you to get what they want because they are in a hurry, they don’t adhere to the social distancing practices that stores are trying to encourage.

“Some people are wearing gloves, but when did they change those gloves? That doesn’t stop the spread.

“They pick up all the different packets of meat to look at them, not thinking about the dangers.”

Chris said of the diagnosis: “Obviously you always think the worst after hearing all the figures in the news.

“It is quite overwhelming,”

Daughter Yasmin is also struggling with the news.

“Being eight, she is quite aware of what is happening, she knows what coronavirus is. It has just been a case of reassuring that she is covering,” said Chris.

Kelly added: “She knows that I am poorly but it is hard explaining the complexities of this nasty virus.”

The couple are urging people to stick to the social distancing rules that have been set out, and fear easing lockdown could have a devastating impact on people’s health.

Chris said: “People have been asking whether we are at the point where we should be relaxing the measures but the measures aren’t being adhered to properly which is why we are in this situation.”

Kelly added: “This is a reminder that anyone can get it. Stay safe people, only go out if it’s absolutely necessary.”

Kelly is responding well to treatment and it is hoped she may be discharged next week. In the meantime, she is appealing for anyone with an ipad she can borrow to help her stay in touch with her daughter. Anyone who can help can contact her via twitter @Kellyjo161