Hopeless romantic Dawn reveals she didn’t find love on First Dates

Dawn and Paul, both from Ipswich, appeared on First Dates last night for their blind date. Picture: CHANNEL 4 CHANNEL 4

An Ipswich mum who went on First Dates to find love is still determined to find her dream man, despite not finding ‘the one’ on Channel 4’s hit show.

Dawn has also been on Paul O'Grady's Blind Date before and has signed up for various other shows to find love. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Dawn has also been on Paul O'Grady's Blind Date before and has signed up for various other shows to find love. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dawn Woolard has been on over 120 first dates, and now two dating shows, in her quest for love since splitting up with her daughter’s father a decade ago.

Having filmed for the First Dates episode on her 44th birthday in the iconic London restaurant two years ago, viewers finally found out whether the civil servant met her match or not in the fourth instalment of season 15.

Dawn was paired with a 42-year-old groundsman Paul – also from Ipswich – and they really seemed to hit it off.

Despite Paul not being the one, Dawn hasn't given up hope and believes one day she'll meet 'the one'. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Despite Paul not being the one, Dawn hasn't given up hope and believes one day she'll meet 'the one'. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

However, revealing how the evening went, she said: “It was a lovely day and he was a total gentleman.

“Paul was nice, kind and a proper gentleman. We got on really well and did speak after, but we don’t have any plans to meet again.”

Though the 46-year-old didn’t feel the spark with Paul, she found that watching the episode back wasn’t as terrifying as she had imagined.

She added: “I thought I would be horrified but it was beautiful to watch. All of my friends messaged me saying ‘Dawn, you were 100% true to yourself’ and ‘you were just totally yourself’.

“It was lovely to see myself there and relive the experience. Watching it back it does show a soft, genuine side to me and it was really nice to see.”

Her first TV appearance was on Paul O’Grady’s Blind Date in 2018 and she recently got through to the final call for Five Guys a Week – another hit reality dating show where a woman invites five men to live with her to decide which one she’d like to date.

Since the First Dates episode aired at 10pm last night Dawn has had overwhelmingly positive feedback, with more than 50 social media messages from men interested in dating her.

Local dating agencies have been in touch with opportunities to use their services for free as well as controversial dating show Naked Attraction where contestants start the evening with their clothes off – though she turned that opportunity down for now.

She added: “I still believe there’s someone out there for me.

“I would like to be in love again, I have been there so I know what it feels like.

“I’m still a romantic at heart.”

