‘Unhappy’ Ipswich mum-of-two sheds more than 2 stone in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 18:59 29 July 2020

Nadia Curtis, 33, from Ipswich, said she has benefitted from the virtual Slimming World lockdown group. Picture: NADIA CURTIS

NADIA CURTIS

A mum-of-two from Ipswich who couldn’t fit into her clothes and said her weight had become a hindrance at work, has transformed her relationship with food during the lockdown.

Nadia Curtis, 33, said she had been “avoiding” the scales at the start of lockdown, after comfort eating and developing a bad relationship with food.

Nadia said she would turn to quick and convenient foods when she was busy with work – and even managed to piled on the pounds when trying to follow a vegan lifestyle.

The mum-of-two, who works as a carer in Ipswich, joined the Slimming World Ravenswood group towards the end of March.

Despite all the classes being online due to coronavirus and still not having met her consultant, Nadia has managed to lose more than two stone and is now at a “happy and healthy weight”.

“I have never been fat, but I’ve always been big enough to be uncomfortable and unhappy,” explained Nadia, who lives in Ipswich.

“Losing the weight has improved so many aspects of my life as it really was getting me down.

“I can get around a lot better so work is much easier now, I am comfortably back in my clothes and I’ve got so much more energy.”

When Nadia first joined Slimming World she weighed 12.5st, managing to get down to 11st 11lbs and now she’s reached 9st 9lbs.

Before losing the weight, Nadia said one of her favourite skirts wouldn’t do up, but instead of doing anything about it she would “ignore” what was happening and just wore a jumper over the top. Now she can comfortably do the skirt up without the need for the jumper.

Nadia has also found the virtual classes a great way to meet new people and stay focussed. She said she finds it useful to plan for the week ahead and the classes keep her on track.

She still eats all her favourite foods – just in moderation – and said she “feels amazing”.

Nadia continues to cycle up to two hours a day to get to work and says her fitness has improved dramatically since the weight loss.

This added energy has also helped her to home school her two young children.

She has gone from a size 14 to a size eight, sometimes even a size six, which she thought “was not possible”.

She uses the new Slimming World app to choose her recipes for the week ahead and says she will continue to follow the recipes when she cooks for all of her family.

