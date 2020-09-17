Ipswich woman sheds more than 3 stone in lockdown – without doing any exercise

Hayley Tourle, from Ipswich, has lost more than six stone with the help of Slimming World.

An Ipswich step-mum has managed to lose more than six stone since the beginning of the year, without taking up exercise and not weighing herself once during the lockdown.

Hayley Tourle, 37, was previously 21 stone at her heaviest and now she weighs less than 15 stone.

Hayley Tourle joined Slimming World on January 2, choosing to make a change as she headed into the new year.

She had no idea 2020 would involve a global pandemic – one which meant she was forced to work from home – or that it would be the year her life turned around.

The 37-year-old works as an account executive in Hadleigh and joined the popular dieting programme after struggling with her weight since her childhood.

Mrs Tourle said she had always been overweight, trying liquid diets and going up and down in sizes – but found nothing was sustainable.

Hayley Tourle joined Slimming World in Pinewood on January 2 this year.

After joining Slimming World and completely changing her portion sizes, Mrs Tourle has dropped from a size 24 to a size 16 and lost six stone 9lbs.

“Something just clicked,” she said. “I knew I needed to do something about my weight and now I feel so much more confident.”

At her heaviest she weighed 21 stone and now weighs less than 15. She said she has lots more energy and has a much more positive outlook on life.

Her weekly Slimming World group in Pinewood was forced to stop when the country went into lockdown, with consultant Liz Rogers moving them on to Zoom.

Hayley said she feels more confident now she has lost the weight.

Mrs Tourle said it was a great way to keep motivated, but as she didn’t have any scales at home she was unable to properly keep track.

Her dedication saw her lose nearly four stone in lockdown, with work colleagues not recognising her when she returned.

“I used to shy away from people and cameras, but I am so proud of what I’ve achieved,” said Mrs Tourle.

“I have done no exercise at all, apart from a daily walk with my dog, but for me it’s all been about controlling my portion sizes and my evening snacking problem.”

Mrs Tourle now opts for evening snacks with lower calories and batch cooks her meals so she always has something healthy prepared.

She said: “I like the idea of not having to weigh or count my food too much, so Slimming World is great as nothing is off limits and it doesn’t feel like a diet.

“Liz has been so amazing and supportive and the women at my group are all so friendly. It’s nice to know we are all there for the same reasons.

“It really is a great support network.”