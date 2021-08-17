Ipswich mum shortlisted for most beautiful vegan award

Published: 5:09 PM August 17, 2021

An Ipswich mum has been shortlisted for the most beautiful vegan over 50 award - Credit: PETA/Clare Wilson

A teaching assistant from Ipswich has been shortlisted in a national competition - to find the most beautiful vegan over 50.

Clare Wilson has beaten numerous other entrants from across the UK to nab a spot on the list.

To celebrate mature vegans who are making the world a kinder and safer place by keeping animal-derived foods off their plates, People for the Ethnical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has selected the eight finalists in its 2021 UK and Ireland’s Most Beautiful Vegan Over 50 Competition.

PETA director Elisa Allen said: "We were looking for special people who were willing to share their stories and inspire others to do what they can to save animals – and Clare Wilson fits the bill.

"Each finalist in PETA’s competition is an inspiration to anyone who wants to explore healthy, humane vegan living.”

This year’s winner will be chosen based on several factors, including vote count, and will be announced by August 27.



