Ipswich mum sheds 6 stone after being told she was ‘too big’ for Disneyland ride

Nic Martin, a 37 year old mum of two, lost 5 stone 12lbs in less than a year after joining Slimming World.

An Ipswich mum-of-two has been motivated to lose nearly six stone after feeling humiliated on a family holiday to Disneyland, where she was told she was too overweight to go on the rides.

Mum-of-two Nic Martin, 37, from Ipswich has lost nearly six stone after being told she was too big for the rides at Disneyland

Nic Martin, 37, had let her weight spiral out of control after she swapped cigarettes for snacking when she fell pregnant with her son.

The mum-of-two, said she was an “emotional eater” who would eat packets of crisps instead of smoking and blamed the weight gain on being pregnant.

She piled on the pounds, hitting 18 stone and having an unhealthy BMI of 49. Doctors told her she needed to lose weight, but it was a trip to Disneyland which was the final wake up call.

“I couldn’t go on any of the rides because I was too big,” said Mrs Martin, who has a 10-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter.

Before joining Slimming World, Ipswich mum Nic Martin weighed 18 stone and had no confidence.

“I went to the doctors because I was getting breathless easily and after doing some tests they told me it was down to my weight which I needed to change.”

The part-time receptionist, who lives in Ipswich with her husband and two children, joined Slimming World in October 2019 and has since managed to lose 5 stone 12lbs.

She hasn’t touched a bag of crisps since and has completely turned her life around.

“I love to cook,” she said. “So joining Slimming World has been great as it is easy to follow and I can cook for the four of us.”

Nic Martin, 37, from Ipswich has lost nearly six stone with the help of Slimming World

Her favourite meal to make is the chicken risotto, her children love the cheeseburger pasta and she has enjoyed creating ‘what’s left in the fridge’ meals with fresh vegetables.

Mrs Martin said the weight loss has not only helped her do more with her young children, but it has also had a huge impact on how she feels.

“I am much more confident,” she explained. “Before I lost the weight I would stand at the back so no one would notice me and I hate having my photo taken.”

Now she doesn’t get breathless going up the stairs and is enjoying taking her dog on long walks and walking her children to school.

Nic Martin's two children can both fit into one leg of her old jeans.

She said she is so glad she made the change when she did and hasn’t looked back.

Mrs Martin attends Rachel’s Saturday morning group at Landseer Road Methodist Church with her sister-in-law.

She said Rachel has been “incredible” through the lockdown, keeping in contact and always being there to chat to.

She is now excited to return to Disneyland and properly enjoy the experience with her family.