Published: 7:00 AM June 13, 2021

Rebecca Roberts and her baby George walked a total of 100 miles to raise money for the Miscarriage Association - Credit: Rebecca Roberts

An Ipswich mum has walked 100 miles in 20 days with her baby to help raise awareness and funds for the Miscarriage Association.

Rebecca Roberts from north Ipswich, aged 30, had seven-month-old George, her first child, in lockdown.

She said: "We went out in all weathers and got very wet. We recorded our walks on Facebook."

Rebecca Roberts of Ipswich has walked a total of 100 miles for the Miscarriage Association - Credit: Rebecca Roberts

Rebecca, who works in early years at Sidegate Primary School, said George absolutely loved the walks and got excited when he saw they were going out.

"If he got bored with the walk we had sensory time or I took him to the park, so there was always something different to do."

The mum had a miscarriage a couple of years ago, and found the Miscarriage Association very helpful, so she wants to let others know the help is available.

Rebecca Roberts and baby son George getting in the steps for their 100-mile walk for the Miscarriage Association - Credit: Rebecca Roberts

Rebecca's husband, Joshua, couldn't go to the pre-natal appointments with her, due to Covid restrictions which affected all mums-to-be.

"I was so frightened going into Ipswich Hospital on my own to the first 12-week scan, due to lockdown," she said.

"Thankfully, everything was OK with George. I can’t even imagine how heartbreaking it must have been for some women to leave the hospital knowing they were having a miscarriage, and having to tell their partner.

Rebecca Roberts' baby George getting ready for a walk in the rain - Credit: Rebecca Roberts

"Some of my new mummy friends have previously had miscarriages too."

She said it isn't widely realised that one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, and women who go through this can feel very isolated, but the charity is always there for them.

"It's not just phone calls. They also have an online chat, which is great.

"They help the whole family on an emotional level for free, and they find it really hard to raise donations. Miscarriage is still unfortunately not talked about enough, because it’s painful."

Rebecca Roberts of Ipswich walking in the rain for the Miscarriage Association - Credit: Rebecca Roberts

The mum aimed to raise £100, but has already raised £320. She ran and walked to make up the distance, sometimes with George on her back and sometimes in a buggy.

"He is really big and weighs 2st 4lb, so when he was on my back he was really heavy," she said.

Most of the walks were in her home area of Ipswich, but she also visited Woodbridge and Felixstowe. Originally she was planning to do it in 30 days, but she completed the distance in just 20 days.

George also covered a distance in his toy car on one occasion.

Rebecca added: "The running became painful on my feet and I wrapped them up, but the pain was nothing compared to the physical and heartbreaking pain of having a miscarriage."

If you would like to donate, visit Rebecca's fundraising Facebook page.

Rebecca Roberts' baby George in his toy car during their 100 miles for the Miscarriage Association - Credit: Rebecca Roberts



