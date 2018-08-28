Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation remain in custody

Three people arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Ipswich on Sunday are still being quizzed by detectives.

Police were called to Turin Street in the town just after 1.50pm on Sunday following reports a man had been stabbed.

The victim, a man in his 30s, died at the scene. He is still yet to be formally identified.

A Home Office post-mortem is expected to take place today.

Three people - two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman aged 31 - were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and taken into police custody.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said this morning that all three people currently remain in custody.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Turin Street, Kenyon Street or Wherstead Road yesterday who witnessed any suspicious people or activity to get in touch.

They would also like to speak to anyone driving through the area who has a dash-cam fitted to their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 72682/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org