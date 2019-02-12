Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich murder trial jury goes home for the day

PUBLISHED: 16:05 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 07 March 2019

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

The jury in the trial of six defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has finished its third day of deliberations at Ipswich Crown Court.

The jury panel began its discussions on Tuesday afternoon (March 5) and spent all day yesterday in retirement.

It continued its deliberations at 9.20am today and was sent home at 3.30pm.

The court isn’t sitting on the case tomorrow (Friday March 8) and the jury is expected to return to court on Monday.

Before the court are Callum Plaats, of Ipswich, Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They have all denied murdering Tavis in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, on June 2.

During the trial the prosecution has alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the two gangs for what J-Block perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

The trial started in November.

