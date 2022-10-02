News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich Museum closes its doors ahead of two year refurbishment

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 5:00 PM October 2, 2022
Ipswich Museum last look before its revamp PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Museum has closed its doors for the final time before over two years of £8.7m refurbishment works. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich Museum has closed its doors for the final time as an £8.7m refurbishment project gets underway.

Two years of restoration works will take place alongside the addition of new facilities such as a coffee shop and an improved gift shop.

Popular exhibits such as the woolly mammoth and giraffe will be carefully covered for protection, while other items will be housed elsewhere temporarily.

The plans have proved controversial as over 5,000 people have signed an online petition objecting to aspects of the redevelopment.

"Today is a very sad day," said Save Ipswich Museum protestor Justine Moss.

She added: "I can hardly believe that this is the last time we will see the beautiful Ogilvie Bird Gallery, or the Natural History Gallery as we know and love it.

"I hope with the promised public consultation the museum will realise that they are making a grave mistake."

The museum closed its doors on Sunday, October 2 at 5pm and the project is not due to be completed until 2025.

Heritage
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A family has paid tribute to Shane Little, their loving and hardworking son, partner and father.

Family's tributes to hardworking Shane following sudden death at 36

Abygail Fossett

person
Lee and Cassie Adams on their wedding day with children Issy, Levi, Jayden and Casey.

'Words cannot express how much we miss him': Tributes to family man Lee

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
There are long delays on the A14 after two-vehicle crash

Suffolk Live News

Severe delays on A14 outside Ipswich after two-vehicle crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A crash between a car and a tractor has blocked the A14 near Stowmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 partly reopens after crash between car and tractor

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon