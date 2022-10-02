Ipswich Museum closes its doors ahead of two year refurbishment

Ipswich Museum has closed its doors for the final time before over two years of £8.7m refurbishment works. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich Museum has closed its doors for the final time as an £8.7m refurbishment project gets underway.

Two years of restoration works will take place alongside the addition of new facilities such as a coffee shop and an improved gift shop.

Popular exhibits such as the woolly mammoth and giraffe will be carefully covered for protection, while other items will be housed elsewhere temporarily.

The plans have proved controversial as over 5,000 people have signed an online petition objecting to aspects of the redevelopment.

"Today is a very sad day," said Save Ipswich Museum protestor Justine Moss.

She added: "I can hardly believe that this is the last time we will see the beautiful Ogilvie Bird Gallery, or the Natural History Gallery as we know and love it.

"I hope with the promised public consultation the museum will realise that they are making a grave mistake."

The museum closed its doors on Sunday, October 2 at 5pm and the project is not due to be completed until 2025.