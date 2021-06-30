News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Multi-million pound revamp of Ipswich Museum given green light

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 7:00 PM June 30, 2021   
Ipswich Museum has been relatively untouched since the 80s and is in desperate need of rejuvenation 

Ipswich Museum will undergo a multi-million pound revamp. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Planning permission for a multi-million pound revamp of Ipswich Museum has been granted, paving the way for the second stage Heritage Lottery Fund bid.

Proposals for the HLF-backed improvements have been through several iterations, but on Wednesday morning secured unanimous approval from Ipswich Borough Council's planning and development committee.

Those plans will include ramps and a terrace for outdoor seating, repairs to boundary walls, new stairs and plant room, improved southern side facilities, new lift and staircase, café and new toilets.

The nature of the Grade II* Listed facility - which is effectively three separate buildings dating back to the 1880s, 1900s and the 1920s - has made access tricky for visitors and meant it has developed in an ad-hoc fashion.

Bosses say the revamp plans, which will be funded from £3m the council put aside several years ago alongside an HLF bid of £4.8m, will bring it up to date while respecting its Victorian heritage.

You may also want to watch:

James Steward, Ipswich Museum manager, said it was an ambitious proposal but significant.

"One of the first publicly-funded museums in the country, it's a purpose built museum of exceptional quality," he said, adding: "The need for development and the need for preservation has been widely acknowledged".

Most Read

  1. 1 'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27
  2. 2 WATCH: Fans in Ipswich go wild as England beats Germany in Euros
  3. 3 Haul of suspected black-market cigarettes found in Ipswich shop boiler
  1. 4 Suffolk mum named one of country's top female entrepreneurs
  2. 5 Man scammed in Ipswich after selling items through Facebook page
  3. 6 Four days of outdoor cinema and street food in town park this summer
  4. 7 'Ipswich will suffer': The faces of families trapped in dangerous homes worth £0
  5. 8 Were you at this Ipswich pub in 1974?
  6. 9 School farm 'a beacon for the rest of the country', says TV's Jimmy Doherty
  7. 10 Ed Sheeran factor sees Ipswich Town hit record shirt sales

Securing planning permission is a prerequisite for achieving round two funding, the application for which is due to be submitted this August. A decision is then expected in January next year.

The plans, however attracted six public objections from those living nearby, the chief concerns being noise and disturbance, fears that the terrace will attract gatherings or anti-social behaviour and loss of hedging.

A tree in the courtyard where the terrace will be will also need to be removed and replaced.

Councillors agreed unanimously for granting planning permission and listed building works consent, but imposed a condition requiring a management plan for the outdoor terrace space after it opens to reassure residents.

Portfolio holder for museums and planning, Carole Jones, said: "I am absolutely delighted this important project has been passed by planning committee."

Committee councillor Sam Murray raised the issue of access for those with mobility aids. She said: "I completely welcome these changes.

"It's a beautiful thing we have on our doorstep, but for families it's simply not accessible as it is. I think these changes will make a massive difference."

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The property on fire in Fleetwood Road, Felixstowe

Suffolk Live | Video

Blaze rips through Felixstowe bungalow

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
front of ipswich magistrates court

Mobile hairdresser stole £3,000 from vulnerable customer

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Tesco Extra in Copdock. Reports of young drivers gathering and racing through Pinewood, disturbing r

Calls for zero tolerance as 'boy racers' return to Tesco car park

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
A house in Fleetwood Road , Felixstowe, has completely burned down. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Video

Neighbours describe 'devastating' blaze that destroyed family's home

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus